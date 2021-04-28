Intense fire causes damage to Westminster home

The home's owner said no one was home when the fire started, fire officials said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An attached garage caught fire Wednesday afternoon at a Westminster home.

The fire happened at a home in the 10400 block of Robb Court. That's near the Westminster Hills Dog Park off of Simms Street.

The home's owner said no one was home when the fire started, according to a tweet from Westminster Fire (WFD).

Crews are on-scene of a residential structure fire in the 10400 block of Robb Ct. The fire appears to have originated in the garage. The fire has extended to the attic and crews have been unable to enter the home at this point. The homeowner has reported no occupants inside. pic.twitter.com/l1H91obvKN — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) April 28, 2021

Sky 9 was heading to another situation when the flight crew spotted the growing smoke plume. As they neared a large fire column could be seen coming from the home.

As fire crews knocked the fire down and smoke cleared, extensive damage could be seen. One dog died in the fire, fire officials said.

WFD said the fire got into the home's attic. Crews were able to get a handle on the fire and help protect nearby homes from fire and damage, WFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

