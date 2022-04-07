Cause of Westminster explosion ruled 'undetermined'

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Investigators have ruled the cause of an explosion at a Westminster home "undetermined," the Westminster Fire Department said in a release Thursday.
The investigation into the Feb. 22 blast in the 7700 block of Knox Court was very complex, WFD said, due to the extensive amount of damage and the wide debris field. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Westminster Police helped with the examination of the explosion, according to the fire department.
The explosion destroyed the home and also caused damage to two adjacent homes and multiple nearby vehicles, WFD said. Duane Cameron Doyle, 51, was killed. No one else was hurt.
Natural gas and electric utilities at that location had been shut down by Xcel Energy several months before the explosion, after a previous fire that heavily damaged the home, according to WFD.
Cleanup and mitigation of the explosion site will begin as soon as the necessary approvals are in place, WFD said.
RELATED: Firefighters respond to fire at same Westminster townhome complex where explosion happened Wednesday
