Westminster apartment fire contained despite high winds

The fire happened in a multi-family structure in the 7700 block of West 87th Drive in Westminster.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Firefighters from Westminster Fire Department (WFD) responded to a multi-family structure fire Friday morning in Westminster.

At about 9:24 a.m., crews were called to the 7700 block of West 87th Drive for a report of a fire in an apartment building, according to WFD.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames in a second-floor unit, WFD said.

The residents inside the apartment were able to escape safely and officers from the Westminster Police Department (WPD) were able to ensure other units in the building were evacuated as well, the fire department said in a release.

Due to the high winds and potential for the fire to spread, a second alarm was called and firefighters from Arvada and North Metro fire districts responded to assist, WFD said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to two units and prevented the fire from spreading to the other six units in the building, according to WFD.

There were no reported injuries to any of the residents or the emergency personnel who responded, WFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire personnel is expected to remain on the scene for "some time" to monitor the situation, according to WFD.

