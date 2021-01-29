Memorial service to be held for Westminster firefighter today

Fire Captain David Sagel, 54, passed away on Sunday after a battle with work-related cancer. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A memorial service will be held today for Fire Captain David Sagel, 54, who died Sunday after battling work-related cancer, the Westminster Fire Department (WFD) said.

Sagel leaves behind a wife of 33 years and two sons.

A procession of fire vehicles is expected to arrive at at Grace Church Arvada around 10:30 a.m., and the service is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will not be open to the public.

Sagel worked with WFD for 34 years and was known for his passion for community service.

WFD said Sagel died after more than a year of battling a work-related abdominal cancer diagnosis.

The Colorado native was the department’s first active duty member to die from cancer linked to the hazards of the job.

“There are a lot of agencies here in the Denver metro area that have experienced the same thing we’re experiencing,” WFD Chief Doug Hall told 9NEWS. “It’s weighing on our people.”

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide on Friday to honor Sagel.

