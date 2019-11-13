WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A child who was playing with matches and candles in a detached garage sparked a fire in Westminster Tuesday night, according to the Westminster Fire Department (WFD).

Firefighters responded to the home in the 7500 block of Bryant Street around 8:30 p.m. and discovered the garage behind the home engulfed in flames.

They cut the side fence of the home to quickly access the back yard and garage. Firefighters had it under control within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused about $50,000 in damage. Investigators determined that a child was playing with matches and candles in the garage and ignited combustible materials.

Firefighters stressed the importance of keeping matches and lighters away from children and educating them about the dangers and consequences of playing with them

The family was given $500 from the Westminster Firefighters Fire Victims Benefit fund to help with immediate needs.

