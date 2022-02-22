Westminster home destroyed, 2 others damaged after explosion

The reported explosion happened in the 7700 block of Knox Court. Crews are unsure if anyone was inside the house at the time of the explosion.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Fire Department (WPD) is investigating a reported house explosion in the 7700 block of Knox Court on Tuesday morning.

According Lieutenant Brian Clark with WFD, the call came in at about 2:38 a.m. for a possible home explosion.

One house was destroyed and two others were damaged, according to Clark.

There was a reported gas leak in the area and Xcel crews were called in to cut gas service to the area, Clark said.

According to Clark, there were no reports of injuries from the explosion. It is also unknown if there was anyone inside the home at the time of the explosion, Clark said.

>Video below: Ring camera footage shows moment of Westminster home explosion

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.