Police officer hits, kills man who walked into traffic

Westminster Police said the crash happened late Tuesday night on Sheridan Boulevard near 107th Avenue.

WESTMINSTER, Colo — A man was hit and killed by a Colorado police officer late Tuesday night.

Westminster Police (WPD) said one of its officers was driving south on Sheridan Boulevard coming up on 107th Avenue when the man walked into the traffic lanes and was struck.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The officer was in a marked patrol vehicle and was on duty, a Westminster Police spokesperson said on Wednesday. The spokesman told 9NEWS he didn't know whether the officer had lights running at the time of the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured in the crash, police said.

The man's identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office at a later time.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team will handle the investigation, WPD said in a news release. Their evidence will be presented to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office to decide whether charges are warranted.

The officer, whose name was not released, was placed on paid administrative leave, police said.

