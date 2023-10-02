Shooting involving officers leaves 1 dead in Westminster

The shooting happened at around 7:53 p.m. No officers were injured, police said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was shot and killed by police after what, police said, was a confrontation at an apartment complex in Westminster Sunday night.

Westminster Police (WPD) said the shooting occurred at the Skyview Apartments located at West 116th Avenue and Navajo Street at around 7:53 p.m.

Officers were called to the apartment complex after they received reports of a distrubance, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man being held down by several residents, according to police. An officer tried using a stun-gun on the man but it was not effective, police said.

The man pulled out a handgun as he was fighting with one of the residents, WPD said in a release. An officer shot the man, police said.

Officers started life-saving measure before the man was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police said none of their officers were injured.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, police said. The shooting will be investigated by the 17th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, a team of investigators from law enforcement agencies in Adams and Broomfield Counties.

The identity of the man killed in the shooting will be released by the Adam's County Coroner's Office.

