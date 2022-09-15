Fire damages Westminster townhome

A total of four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries due to the fire in Westminster.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Several people had to escape a burning townhome in Westminster through a third story window early Thursday morning.

Thirteen units with the Westminster Fire Department (WFD) responded to the 5400 block of West 97th Avenue just after 4 a.m. and found flames on the balcony of a 3-story residence.

Three people and a dog were rescued from a third floor window, WFD said in a tweet. According to the agency, a total of four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire. All of them have non-life threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The fire was contained to single residence, in part due to a sprinkler system, according to the fire department. It was declared under control just before 4:30 a.m., however fire crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours searching for any remaining hot spots and looking into the cause.

The cause of he fire is unknown at this time.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.