The IRS 'Get My Payment' portal tells you your stimulus payment status

Some folks will get a 'Need More Information' message. This will allow them to put in the new bank account information or their new address.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stimulus number 3 is the biggest stimulus payment so far, $1,400 per person, add a few dependents in and you're looking at thousands of dollars!



With that kind of money, you want to make sure the IRS can find you.



“Be aware if you have moved banks or physical home address that will have an effect on how fast you will receive your stimulus payment,” said Mark Hensley, NC AARP, Triad Region.

When you check the “Get My Payment” button you'll get a status:

Payment Status (1): your payment is processed & you're told how and when you'll get it.

Payment Status (2): you are eligible, but the IRS hasn't processed all the info yet.



Payment Not Available: it may mean you're not eligible for a payment or they haven't processed your payment yet.



Needs More Information: not everyone is going to get this message, but if you do, the IRS will give you a way to update your bank account info and address info.



WHEN YOUR PAYMENT GOES TO AN OLD BANK ACCOUNT

If the IRS direct deposits your payment into an old bank account chances are the payment will bounce back to the IRS and it will eventually come to you by mail, either a check or debit card.

HOW YOU CAN GIVE THE IRS YOUR NEW ADDRESS

If you have physically moved, one of the easiest ways to get the new address to the IRS is to do your 2020 tax return.