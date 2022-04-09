Wheat Ridge officer captures driver traveling 133 mph in a 65 mph zone

"Frankly, it's terrifying," police said in a tweet after capturing the driver speeding in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 Sunday morning.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge officer recorded a speeder going 68 over the speed limit on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said it's a new record for the officer who clocked the driver going 133 mph on the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Wadsworth Boulevard around 9 a.m.

"Frankly, it's terrifying," the police said in the tweet.

Police said the officer tried to pull the driver over, but was unable to stop the vehicle safely. Police said that in dangerous driving incidents they frequently share vehicle information with multiple law enforcement agencies, but this particular vehicle did not have a license plate.

68 over… a new record for the officer who clocked this #speeder this morning on I-70 EB near Wadsworth. Frankly, it’s terrifying. We’ve got extra patrols on for the #holidayweekend traffic. Please… slow down. Value your life more than this. pic.twitter.com/XMHkUkfH44 — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) September 4, 2022

In the tweet, the police reminded Coloradans to "please… slow down. Value your life more than this."

Police also said there would be additional patrols out due to Labor Day holiday weekend traffic.

