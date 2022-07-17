Wheat Ridge Police make two fentanyl-related arrests this weekend

Wheat Ridge police arrested two women who were under the influence of fentanyl, one of them had a child with her.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) made two fentanyl-related arrests on Saturday.

WRPD said the first arrest happened after an officer spotted a vehicle in a motel parking lot. Police said the driver and the passenger were unconscious.

Police said when they made contact with the two they learned that the vehicle had been stolen and the woman in the driver's seat was under the influence of fentanyl.

The woman was taken into custody for fentanyl use.

The police department said they were also called to a separate incident involving fentanyl and a child.

While in a Wheat Ridge neighborhood, a mail carrier saw a young girl calling for help inside a car, they called to report the incident to police.

Police said the girl's mother pulled off the side of the road, took fentanyl, and then passed out. The mail carrier heard the 6-year-old screaming for help and called the police.

WRPD said the girl's mother was taken into custody for fentanyl use and child abuse. The 6-year-old girl is safe with family members, according to the police department.

