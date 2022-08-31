Cyberattack forces Wheat Ridge to close city hall

Many city services are unavailable, but the city said it has no reason to believe any personal employee, resident or business information has been exposed.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The City of Wheat Ridge said city hall will be closed through at least Friday as it investigates a cyber security incident.

On Monday, Wheat Ridge's IT staff began shutting down parts of the city's server after the incident was identified, causing City Hall, many city services, email and phone to be unavailable.

The city is working with a team of independent experts and federal agencies to investigate, and IT employees are working to safely restore operations.

Wheat Ridge said it has no reason to currently believe any personal employee, resident or business information has been jeopardized.

In addition, the Wheat Ridge Police Department is still operational except for the records division, and the non-emergency number is currently unavailable.

The city provided a list of alternative options for anyone trying to access services that are currently unavailable:

Police Department Records are currently unavailable. Non-emergency number of 303.237.2220 is not working, please call JeffCom non-emergency line at 303.980.7300. In case of emergency call 911.





Sales and Use Tax Online reporting and payments are currently not available. Drop-off payments are accepted.





Short Term Rentals Online reporting and payments are currently available. Short term rental inquiries are currently on hold.





Municipal Court Please contact the court if you have a scheduled court matter or payment due. To reach the court please call 720.469.2461. Fax number is 303.234.5508. Court email is cowrcourt@gmail.com Probation cowrprobation@gmail.com To make a request for court records, please click here. At the present time, court records are not readily available. Pursuant to CRS 24-72-303(2) and 24-72-304(2), when the requested records do become available, your request will be processed in the order received.





Building Division For general building permit information and for inspection requests, the Building Division can be reached at 833-219-3980 or wheatridge@caa.inc. Messages to other City emails and phones cannot be received or returned at this time; please exclusively use the contact information noted here. Applications for new permits or resubmittals will not be processed or reviewed during the week of August 29. Payment will not be accepted, and plan review for existing applications will also be suspended. For Building Permit Inspection requests, please visit: Wheat Ridge Building Division Inspection Requests (google.com) For emergency permits (such as sewer or water leaks), please contact us as 833.219.3980 or wheatridge@caa.inc.





Engineering Division Messages to City phones and email cannot be received or returned at this time.





Planning Division Planner of the Day (POD) services are suspended until services can be restored.





Public Works For Right-of-Way Permits please contact Russ Higgins at 720-273-0067.





Parks and Recreation Wheat Ridge Recreation Center is Open: M – Th, from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., Fri. from 5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sat. from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sun. from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pool schedule can be found here. Active Adult Center is currently closed for maintenance and will reopen Sept. 6. All facilities are operating as cash only. Registrations are not possible at this time. Anderson Building is open for registered activities and event rentals.



