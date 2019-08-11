WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge homeowner shot a killed a stranger who entered his home and refused to leave Wednesday night.

A 24-year-old man entered the home around 11:30 p.m., according to Sara Spaulding with Wheat Ridge Police. Police have not said where in Wheat Ridge the house is located.

Spaulding said the man's behavior scared the homeowner.

The man refused to leave the house, according to Spaulding, and started to approach the homeowner and his family. That is when the homeowner shot the intruder.

Wheat Ridge Police and Arvada Fire responded to the home and attempted to revive the man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Spaulding said "Wheat Ridge investigators have determined this is a tragic situation rather than a criminal act" but the District Attorney will still review the case.

Both families are cooperating with police, according to Spaulding.

No one involved has been identified at this time. It's also not clear why police believe the man entered the home.

