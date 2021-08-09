x
Missing Wheat Ridge man found safe

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A missing Wheat Ridge man whose disappearance prompted the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to activate a Senior Alert has been found safe.

CBI said 89-year-old Keith Meakins had last been seen at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Tabor Street. 

Wheat Ridge Police said Friday night that one of their officers had spotted Meakins' car and that he was being reunited with his wife and son.

