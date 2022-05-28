Police searching for missing woman who has Alzheimer's

Gloria Gonzalez was last seen Wednesday afternoon near Anderson Park in Wheat Ridge.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman in Wheat Ridge.

Gloria Gonzalez, 73, was last seen Wednesday at Anderson Park located at West 44th Avenue and Field Street.

Gonzalez suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia, Wheat Ridge Police (WRPD) said. While she does have those ailments, she lives nearby and likes to walk from the park to her home, police said.

Gonzalez' husband told police he dropped off his wife at Anderson Park on Wednesday. The husband said he started getting worried after she hadn't returned home by 1 p.m. Wednesday. He reported his wife missing Friday afternoon, police said.

Gloria is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a black blouse, fuzzy blue and pink pajama pants, and white tennis shoes. Police also said Gloria was carrying a black backpack, and a red and black blanket.

Anyone who may have seen Gloria or knows where she is, is asked to call 911.

