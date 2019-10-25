WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Family members say they haven’t heard from Kyrstin Loera in a week.

The 28-year old lives with her two daughters and her mother in Wheat Ridge.

”She’s a good mom,” said Loera’s mother, Linda Loera. “She has two daughters, she’s family-oriented, she always keeps in contact with us.”

Wheat Ridge Police are now investigating Kyrstin Loera’s disappearance. The department shared her picture and some identifying information on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Wheat Ridge Police Department The Wheat Ridge Police Department is actively investigating a case involving a 28 year old woman who has been missing since Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from her Wheat Ridge address. Her family filed a...

Linda Loera said she last saw her daughter Thursday and last spoke to her on the phone Friday morning. Linda Loera said her daughter works at AutoPay in downtown Denver and her daughter said she would be traveling home from work by bus that afternoon. When they spoke, Linda Loera said her daughter told her she was in the area of Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood.

Krystin Loera never came home after work Friday. When family and friends couldn’t reach her by phone, and saw no activity on her social media pages for several days, they said they contacted police and filed a missing person report.

“It’s just awkward for her not to be reaching gout to my mom at all, regardless of if they have gotten into an argument or anything,” said Kyrstin Loera’s brother, Brandon Casias. “She always reaches out to her, always keeps in contact no matter what.”

Family and friends are handing out flyers in several areas around Wheat Ridge, Lakewood and Denver – including Colfax and Kipling, and 6th and Sheridan where Casias said Krystin Loera has spent time before.

A Facebook group created to help find her is also sharing information.

Colorado Democratic State Representative Monica Duran said she is Krystin Loera’s aunt and shared images of a missing person flyer to her social media pages, too.

According to Wheat Ridge Police, Krystin Loera:

Is 28 years old

Hispanic female

Has brown eyes

Has brown hair

Weighs 140 pounds

Is 5 feet, 4 inches tall

According to family members, Krystin Loera:

Was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Victoria Secret sweatshirt, and silver converse shoes

Has tattoos on her back calf, chest, and arms

Does not wear glasses, does not have any scars

Anyone with information should contact Wheat Ridge Police at 303-237-2222.

Family members have also shared another number: 720-416-0394.

