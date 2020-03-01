WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The City of Wheat Ridge has selected its next police chief, according to the city manager.

Chris Murtha, who is currently the deputy chief for the Patrol Bureau of Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland, has accepted a conditional offer pending final background screenings.

A former Denver resident, Murtha has 23 years of experience in law enforcement, according to Patrick Goff, the Wheat Ridge city manager.

"[Murtha] is an exceptional leader and has a proven track record of reducing crime through an innovative and collaborative approach to community policing," said Goff.

He'll officially take over duties on Feb. 10.

Last July, Dan Brennan announced his retirement after nearly 15 years as chief. He had been in law enforcement for more than 40 years.

