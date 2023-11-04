Wheat Ridge Police help reunite missing photos with owner through social media

When a man was arrested in Wheat Ridge, he had a box on him that police immediately knew wasn’t his – so they asked the community for help to locate the owners.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Retrieving evidence at a police station typically doesn't evoke excitement, but Tuesday's retrieval in Wheat Ridge was different.

“This was very unusual, said Joanna Small, the public information officer for Wheat Ridge Police. “So unusual that the evidence tech approached me and said, 'Can we put this on social media?'”

About six months ago, police arrested a man who was wanted on a warrant. They found property on him that they knew right away wasn’t his, but the evidence tech didn’t have the heart to throw it away.

The “evidence” included old memorabilia and photos dating back to nearly 100 years ago. Small took pictures of it all, and posted them on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor in hopes of reuniting the stuff with its rightful owners.

Thousands of comments and shares, and one day later, Cheryl Ashmore was found.

"It's overwhelming. I'm trying not to cry because I'm an ugly crier," said Ashmore.

The photos and memorabilia are from her father’s childhood.

Lynn Ashmore grew up on land that is now the Denver International Airport. His father moved to Colorado from Villisca, Iowa to become a dry land farmer.

“The house was right where Terminal A is,” said Ashmore.

There are photos of the old house, a cow, and even her father in overalls in 6th grade.

Ashmore didn’t know the photos were missing, but suspects they were taken while she was moving.

She’s thankful they’ve been returned, and plans to scan them right away.

"It reached like 20,000 people, which is a lot for Wheat Ridge,” said Small of the social media posts.

“Are you kidding me?" replied Ashmore.

It’s all in a day’s police work, with a little help from amateur internet detectives.