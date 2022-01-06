1 killed in shooting involving Wheat Ridge Police

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting, police said.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man was shot and killed in an incident involving Wheat Ridge Police Thursday afternoon. Police said no officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened near 29th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Police said Sheridan Boulevard is closed between 26th and 29th avenues. People are being asked to avoid the area by police.

Police have not yet said what lead up to the shooting or how many officers were involved in the incident.

9NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

