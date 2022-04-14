x
3-5 acre wildfire burning in Teller County, prompting evacuations

The fire is burning in the area of Mills Ranch Road in the northern part of Woodland Park.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for a wildfire burning in Woodland Park, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said. 

The fire is burning in the area of Mills Ranch Road in the northern part of the city. Evacuations and pre-evacuations have been ordered for homes in the area.

The fire has burned 3-5 acres as of 3 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said. There's no word yet on the cause. 

Crews from multiple departments are responding to the fire. 

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

