3-5 acre wildfire burning in Teller County, prompting evacuations

The fire is burning in the area of Mills Ranch Road in the northern part of Woodland Park.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for a wildfire burning in Woodland Park, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire is burning in the area of Mills Ranch Road in the northern part of the city. Evacuations and pre-evacuations have been ordered for homes in the area.

This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Area North of Mills Ranch Road 1 mile and East of Sour Dough Road 1 Mile past Lovell Gulch Road is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are i — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 14, 2022

This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Triple B Ranch Road and Red Rocks area is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road Fire. Make preparations to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate dang — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 14, 2022

The fire has burned 3-5 acres as of 3 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said. There's no word yet on the cause.

Crews from multiple departments are responding to the fire.

Individuals north and east of 516 Mills Ranch Road should be prepared to evacuate.

Fire is on scene now, very windy. Cause of fire is still unknown. About 3-5 acres currently. Mills Ranch Road in Woodland Park, we'll provide more information as it comes in, thanks. pic.twitter.com/UFUGt6MavS — Teller Co Sheriff (@SheriffTeller) April 14, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

