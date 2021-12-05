Wildfire burning near Idaho Springs

The sheriff's office said that 20-25 homes in the Miners Candle, Trail Creek, Sunny Skies Trail, Lamartine area have been evacuated.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo — The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO) and the Clear Creek Fire Authority (CCFA) are currently working on a fire that started near the Miners Candle area in Clear Creek.

According to CCCSO, the fire started in the 700 block of Miners Candle at a home that was occupied and quickly spread to another home that was vacant. Both of the structures are destroyed, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

The fire quickly spread due to high winds in the area. The sheriff's office tells 9NEWS that 20-25 homes in the Miners Candle, Trail Creek, Sunny Skies Trail, Lamartine area have been evacuated.

People who have been evacuated are asked to go to the evacuation center at the Old Middle School located on 320 Hwy 103.

Colorado State Patrol has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 238 exit due to smoke in the area.

CCCSO tells 9NEWS that the fire is quickly growing. The Clear Creek Office of Emergency Management tweeted Sunday morning that the fire is about 20 acres.

The National Weather Service said that there is a high wind warning in that area until 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more.

❗️❗️Clear Creek County is working an active wildland fire called the Miner's Candle Fire. Current evacuation areas are Miners Candle, Trail Creek, and Sunny Side. Evacuees can go to the Clear Creek District building at 320 Hwy 103 (old middle school). — Clear Creek County OEM (@ClearCreekOEM) December 5, 2021

