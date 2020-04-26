Wildfire in Jefferson County 80% contained

The 560 Fire was last measured at 68 acres, with 80% containment.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Crews from several agencies are battling a wildfire a few miles northwest of Cheesman Reservoir in the Pike National Forest in Jefferson County.

According to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), the 560 Fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It was reported to be 55 acres in size with 0% containment on Saturday.

At 8:45 a.m. Sunday, USFS reported that the acreage of fire changed to 68 acres due to better mapping. The fire did not grow in size overnight but was still 0% contained.

USFS said at 2:15 p.m. Sunday that the fire was 80% contained. Firefighters were continuing to mop up hot spots and strengthen firelines.

USFS said the fire is burning in the old Hayman burn scar through heavy standing dead and downed trees in steep and rugged terrain. The trees make for dangerous conditions for firefighters, according to USFS, as they create a tripping hazard and put them at risk from falling trees.

In total, there were four engines, a bulldozer and a water tender on scene, according to USFS. Law enforcement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) are also assisting with the response.

Smoke will be visible on Sunday as the fire continues to burn dead standing and downed trees, the USFS said.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered, according to JCSO.