SALIDA, Colo. — A wildfire burning nine miles south of Salida has become more active, creating a plume of smoke that can be seen for miles.

Fire managers said the Decker fire was started by lightning on Sept. 8. It's burning in the Rio Grande and Pike-San Isabel national forests, and was measured at 276 acres Saturday morning. No structures are threatened.

John Jaugilas

The increased activity is attributed to lower humidity, higher temperatures, and consistent winds. Firefighters are monitoring the fire and working to ensure that it remains on national forest lands.

A post on InciWeb said the east side of the blaze is being allowed to play its natural role to promote forest health and resiliency.

It is currently at zero percent containment.