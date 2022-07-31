Fast-moving wildfire destroys homes in western Nebraska

The Carter Canyon Fire has destroyed three homes and damaged seven others. It's 30% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

GERING, Neb. — A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed three homes and damaged seven others in western Nebraska, the local emergency management agency said.

The Carter Canyon Fire was first reported as two separate fires around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both were burning in heavy timber within the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land southwest of Gering in the Nebraska panhandle.

Firefighters tried to stop the fires, but heavy timber, rough terrain and wind-driven runs hampered their efforts. The fires merged and made a run through Cedar Canyon Estates, destroying three homes and damaging seven others.

The fire has burned 13,051 acres and is 30% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

More than 35 local volunteer fire departments are helping fight the fire. County, state and federal resources are also assisting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

