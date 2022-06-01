Updated numbers show 1,084 homes destroyed in Marshall Fire

Boulder County released a new damage assessment Thursday, a week after the fire.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — More than 1,000 homes were destroyed and 149 were damaged in the Marshall Fire, according to the latest damage assessment from the Boulder Office of Disaster Management.

The assessment found 1,084 residential structures were destroyed. That includes 550 in Louisville, 378 in Superior, and 156 in unincorporated Boulder County.

The total damage to homes is more than $513 million, according to the Boulder County Assessor.

The assessment shows 149 residential structures were damaged, including 43 in Louisville, 58 in Superior, and 48 in unincorporated Boulder County.

The county said seven commercial structures were destroyed: four in Louisville and three in Superior. Thirty commercial structures were damaged, including 14 in Louisville, 14 in Superior and two in unincorporated Boulder County.

Assessors are still working to determine the value of the damage to commercial buildings.

The county on Thursday released an updated list of damaged and destroyed structures. See the list here.

The county also created a searchable map of properties within the fire perimeter. See the map here.

Anyone who wishes to self-report a damaged or destroyed structure that is not included on the list can visit www.boco.org/MarshallFireSelfReport.

In an update Saturday afternoon, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said 991 structures had been destroyed and 127 damaged in the fire. He said those numbers were not final, but were likely close to the final total.

The Marshall Fire sparked Dec. 30 in Boulder County and burned 6,026 acres. Two people were reported missing in the fire's aftermath. Investigators found human remains in the search for one of those people on Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pelle said this week that land belonging to the global religious group Twelve Tribes is tied to the investigation. He stressed it could take weeks or months to find an official cause of the fire.