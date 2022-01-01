2 missing in Marshall Fire, Boulder County Sheriff says

Despite the Dantean scene left in the wildfire’s wake, few injuries were initially reported as crews surveyed the aftermath.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — At least two people are missing as a result of the devastating Marshall Fire that swept through Boulder County communities Thursday morning, the county's sheriff confirmed Friday night.

The sheriff did not say where the two people were missing from nor gave any information on their identifies.

The family of Nadine Turnbull says she is one of the two missing.

Hutch Armstrong said he and his family reported that Grandma Nadine Turnbull was missing after his cousin could not get her out of their home in Old Town Superior during the fire.

"They tried to go out the front door with the neighbor. It was engulfed. Check the back door it was engulfed."

Armstrong says their cousin tried to go back for Nadine, but fire fighters pulled her away.

"She says two times she was right behind me – right behind me."

With fire bearing down, Armstrong said they had to leave and the family feared the worst about Grandma Turnbull.

Despite the Dantean scene left in the wildfire’s wake, few injuries were initially reported as crews surveyed the aftermath.

Some only had a matter of minutes to grab whatever they could before making their escape.

“It’s unbelievable when you look at the devastation that we don’t have a list of 100 missing persons,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Friday morning.

More than 500 homes have been destroyed as gusting wind whipped the flames across Superior and Louisville. State officials fear the true number of charred homes may be higher.

A few Boulder County residents were allowed back into their neighborhoods on Friday, with some only finding rubble and smoldering wreckage.

The fire has burned more than 6,200 acres of land as of Friday morning.

By the evening, snowfall across the area aided firefighters snuff out the flames and hot spots as the cause of the Marshall Fire continues to be investigated. Though, firefighters had to be cautious to avoid water freezing in the hose lines.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said that despite initial reports of downed powerlines sparking the fire, an inspection found no downed powerlines where the fire started.

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders.

MORE VIDEOS: MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES BURN ACROSS BOULDER COUNTY

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.