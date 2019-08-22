CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. —

Firefighters battled three wildfires near the Interstate 70 corridor Thursday and said at least two of them were caused by lightning from Wednesday’s severe storms.

No structures were burned in any of the blazes, according to a news release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s a look at the latest information:

Jeremiah Johnson Fire

This fire, which started burning a half a mile north of I-70 near the Downieville exit, was quickly contained. The Sheriff’s Office said no one was evacuated, no structures were burned, and it’s believed to have been caused by lightning.

Mill Creek Fire

This second fire started burning a quarter mile north of I-70 about a mile west of the Jeremiah Johnson Fire. This fire is not contained, but no evacuations have been issued at this time and no structures are threatened. It too is believed to have been caused by Wednesday night’s storm. Clear Creek Fire, Grand County Fire, Central City Fire, Evergreen Fire and Foothills Fire are helping with firefighting efforts.

Idaho Springs Reservoir Fire

A downed tree began burning in the area of the reservoir off Highway 103 and Chicago Creek. This was quickly extinguished by Clear Creek deputies and the scene was turned over to the U.S. Forest Service.

