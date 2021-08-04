Polis, state fire agencies give 2021 wildfire outlook for Colorado

The three largest-recorded wildfires in the state's history all took place last summer.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) and state fire agencies shared the state's 2021 wildfire outlook and preparedness plan on Thursday, one year after the most active season ever recorded.

The press conference took place at the AeroColorado Facility in Englewood.

> Video above from March: Polis signs 2 bills to help with wildfire response; 1 funds new Firehawk helicopter.

2020 was the most active fire season ever recorded in Colorado. The three largest-recorded wildfires in the state's history led to the evacuation of hundreds of homes and damage to numerous structures everywhere from far northern Colorado to the Western Slope and now to Boulder County. Hundreds of homes were destroyed.

The Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County was the largest wildfire in Colorado history, at 208,913 acres. The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County was the second-largest, at 192,560 acres. Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the two fires, and two people were killed.

Meanwhile, the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction briefly held the title of largest-recorded fire in state history until it was surpassed by the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.

The Calwood Fire was the largest-recorded in Boulder County at 10,106 acres, and the nearby Lefthand Canyon Fire started just a day later burned another 460 acres.

The Grizzly Creek Fire burned more 32,631 acres in Garfield County and led to the closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon and caused concerns about potential mudslides.

The Williams Fork Fire scorched 14,833 acres in Grand County, the Middle Fork Fire in Routt County claimed another 20,433 acres and the Ice Fire in San Juan County burned 596 acres.

In addition, the Mullen Fire in neighboring Wyoming was the largest in that state's history, burning more than 176,000 acres, including parts of Colorado along the border.

Complete Colorado wildfire coverage: 9news.com/wildfires.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.