State leaders provide 2022 fire season outlook

We've already seen numerous fires, even though fire season was historically a four-month stretch in the summer months.

COLORADO, USA — On a day with extreme fire warnings in place, Colorado leaders gathered to provide an overview of the 2022 wildfire outlook for the state.

Historically, wildfire seasons were a four-month event in the middle of summer, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC). Now the average core wildfire season is 78 days longer than in the 1970s, with Colorado experiencing large fires every month of the year, the agency said.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and members of DFPC provided an overview of the upcoming season and state preparedness during an 11:15 a.m. briefing. Polis was joined by Colorado Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey and DFPC Director Mike Morgan.

So far this year, numerous fires have already been reported, and the hottest, driest months are still ahead of us.

The fire outlook is being presented on a day when extreme fire danger is forecast due to the expected strong sustained wind with frequent gusts above 50 mph. There is little firefighters can do in a situation like that, other than get out of the way and fight the fire from behind while they wait for the winds to die down.

Numerous counties have also put in temporary fire restrictions due to the fire risk.