3 wildfires reported in Eagle County

Two of the fires have burned an acre or less in the White River National Forest. The third is near Wolcott.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A third wildfire was reported Thursday afternoon in Eagle County near Wolcott, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Eagle.

This new fire is being referred to as the Rube Fire. Crews from the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and Eagle River Fire are responding to the area. CSP Eagle said a couple of Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) and a helicopter were also working on the fire from the air.

#BREAKING: New wildfire in Wolcott, Colorado. This is the #RubeFire



⁦@gefpd⁩ and ⁦@EagleRiverFire⁩ have crews on scene along with a couple SEATs and a helicopter. pic.twitter.com/lt44kPqvVh — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) August 20, 2020

Two other wildfires were reported earlier Thursday in the White River National Forest in Eagle County, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighters from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit are working the fire.

The Murphy Fire is burning south of Edwards on New York Mountain in the Holy Cross Wilderness Area and is currently estimated at one acre.

It is visible from Edwards and the Interstate 70 corridor. Nineteen firefighters and two heavy helicopters are working this fire.

Rob Balgley shared a video of helicopters taking water from their property’s upper reservoir to help fight the fire which is burning south of them in Eagle County.

Four firefighters and a helicopter are working the Camp Hale Fire, a small fire in the Camp Hale area. It's estimated at less than a tenth of an acre.

Fire conditions continue to be extreme in the White River National Forest, and we need visitors to be especially careful,” said Eagle-Holy Cross Deputy District Ranger Marcia Gilles.

“We expect lightning this afternoon. Our firefighters are already very busy without any additional fire starts.”The White River National Forest remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit all campfires and charcoal, even in developed areas.

The causes of the fires have not yet been determined.

Earlier this week, Governor Jared Polis issued a state-wide fire ban that will remain in effect for 30 days. He said it was due to drought conditions in the state and noted that three of the four major wildfires burning currently burning in our state were determined to be "human-caused."