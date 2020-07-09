'You may want to remain indoors': Air quality advisories issued across Colorado

If visibility is less than 5 miles in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

COLORADO, USA — Moderate to heavy smoke will make for difficult breathing conditions for many across Colorado on Monday.

Air quality health advisories for wildfire smoke have been issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Monday for Larimer, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, San Juan, Montezuma and La Plata Counties.

Areas included in the advisories include, but are not limited to, Rustic, Poudre Park, Laporte, Bellvue, Craig, Meeker, Rangely, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, Dove Creek, Silverton, Cortez, Durango and areas along the Poudre River to the west of Fort Collins.

The Cameron Peak Fire could also bring periods of heavy smoke to parts of the northern Front Range region on Monday, including Denver, Boulder, Longmont, Ft. Collins and Greeley.

If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, CDPHE said you may want to remain indoors.

The CDPHE advisory said those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly should also remain indoors. Outdoor activity should be limited when moderate to heavy smoke is present.

If smoke is present indoors and is making you ill, CDPHE said to consider relocating temporarily. If visibility is less than 5 miles in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy, according to the air quality health advisory.

Smoke will gradually decrease into the afternoon hours as atmospheric mixing increases, according to CDPHE.

The wind at the Cameron Peak Fire will be from a west to northwesterly direction Monday afternoon resulting in periods of smoke redeveloping downwind for locations to the east and southeast of the fire.

For the latest Smoke Outlook, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/addendum.aspx#smoke

For more information about smoke and your health, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/wildfire.aspx