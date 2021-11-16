Air tanker reportedly crashes near Kruger Rock Fire

An air tanker fighting the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park is believed to have crashed, according to plane owner CO Fire Aviation.

The Larmier County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating reports of a crash south of Estes Park.

Crews from multiple agencies are in the area searching for the plane.

The plane took off from Northern Colorado Regional Airport, according to FlightAware.

It was to be the first fixed-wing aircraft to fight a fire at night using night vision in Colorado.

I spoke with the pilot for a long time before he took off this evening. He was very excited for what he said was a flight that would “make history.” “It’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of,” he told me. Im holding off on using his name or any pictures of him. #9News pic.twitter.com/E84uxC5gz4 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) November 17, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Kruger Rock Fire was first reported around 7 a.m. As of Tuesday evening, it has burned about 133 acres and is 15% contained.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson David Moore said it appears the fire started when high winds knocked over a tree, which fell onto a power line.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for several neighborhoods in the fire area.

