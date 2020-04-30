Are you seeing weird planes flying over Jeffco? Here's why.

The Jeffco Airtanker Base is conducting its annual wildland fire training.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Over the past week, 9NEWS has received numerous tips from people who have seen a military-style plane flying over Jefferson County, in areas like South Table Mountain and Ken Caryl.

The good news is that has a logical explanation … and it’s pretty cool.

What’s happening is annual aerial wildland fire training for the Jeffco Airtanker Base at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield.

The post says the training includes dropping non-potable water over nearby national forests as well as Bureau of Land Management land.

>>> Watch the video above to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting firefighters.

Jefferson County enacted state 1 fire restrictions at the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about putting firefighters in danger.

This includes a ban on campfires, open burning and fireworks within the county’s limits. Other places in Colorado have similar restrictions in place.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Jeffco Airtanker Base was first established in 1983.

It includes retardant for storage tanks, filling facilities and pilots quarters and officers.

This base supports everything from single engine to heaver airtankers, as well as lead planes and helicopters.

Colorado Springs is slated to get its own permanent airtanker base as well.