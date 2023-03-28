Outhouses, outbuildings damaged in Poudre Canyon wildfire

The historic outhouses were a part of the 1991 nomination for the National Register of Historic Places.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A wildfire near Fort Collins earlier this month damaged an outbuilding and outhouses associated with the U.S. Forest Service’s historic Arrowhead Lodge.

The Arrowhead Fire started March 19 and burned 15 acres in the Poudre Canyon west of Fort Collins. The fire remains under investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said although the fire damaged an outbuilding and outhouse, the Arrowhead Lodge was untouched. USFS said it believes a 2020 Elkhorn Prescribed Burn helped keep the fire from spreading further north.

The Arrowhead Lodge was originally built as a summer mountain resort and opened in 1935 and was acquired by USFS in a 1984 land exchange.

Of the buildings that were impacted by the wildfire, an outbuilding on the west side of the site used for storage and as a chicken coop was destroyed, according to USFS.

The outhouses — two damaged and one destroyed — did have historic value and were part of a 1991 nomination for the National Register of Historic Places. None of these structures were currently being used and the damage is being assessed.

The Arrowhead Lodge is expected to be open part time as a visitor center this summer, staffed by volunteers.

