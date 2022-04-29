Arvada grass fire under control, evacuations lifted

The fire reported in the area of West 86th Avenue and Fenton Street burned fences and sheds, Arvada Fire Rescue said.

ARVADA, Colo. — A grass fire in Arvada that prompted house-to-house evacuations in the area of West 86th Avenue and Fenton Street is now under control, according to a tweet from the Arvada Police Department (APD).

APD said in a tweet just after 1 p.m. that evacuations had also been lifted. The grass fire burned an area about 100 yards in length near railroad tracks, according to Arvada Fire Rescue. Fences and sheds were damaged, AFR said.

Evacuations were being conducted earlier from 84th Avenue north to 86th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard west to Gray Court as the fire moved east.

Firefighters putting out hotspots along the train tracks near W. 86th and Fenton. A small grass fire took out fencing and burned grass in people’s backyards #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZlJ9pGEnsG — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) April 29, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, AFR said.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday due to gusty winds up to 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). There is also low humidity near 15%.

Wind gusts are expected to continue into Saturday morning as the low pressure system pushes east, NWS said.

Additionally, widespread wind gusts up to 40-50mph will occur across the region today through early Saturday morning as the low pressure pushes east.

Multiple agencies remain on scene to conduct overhaul and ensure no sparks re-ignite. The grass fire burned an area over 100 yards in length. Fence line and sheds are the only structures damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0HOt7b0I6X — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) April 29, 2022

