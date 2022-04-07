Firefighters quickly contain fire burning near homes in Aurora

The fire was first reported just before 8 p.m. near the 3800-block of South Himalaya Way.

AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters made quick work of containing a brush fire that threatened homes in Arapahoe County just west of E-470 Monday evening, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire started near the 3800-block of South Himalaya Way, which is near the intersection of South Himalaya Street and East Hampden Avenue. It was first reported just before 8 p.m. A large plume of smoke was visible across the area.

Firefighters said homes were threatened by the fast-moving fire. Gusty outflow winds made fighting the fire especially challenging, they said.

Aurora police issued a pre-evacuation notice for the area of East Hampden Avenue and South Himalaya Way due to the fire.

Update: 3rd Alarm Fire with homes threatened. Firefighters actively battling this fast moving fire. Gusty outflow winds making the operations especially challenging and dangerous. @ArapahoeSO @AuroraFireDpt pic.twitter.com/QXdROcs6eC — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

The department said at 8:23 p.m. that firefighters are "making great progress," and it appears no structures have been damaged. They said at 8:48 p.m. that the fire is 100% contained.

No injuries were reported.

Update: Firefighters making great progress. It appears that no structures have been damaged. pic.twitter.com/HfUiM5iWDs — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

South Metro Fire said that fireworks were continuing to go off in the area as they were working to fight the brush fire.

