'Baby Yoda' doll donated by 5-year-old Oregon boy makes its way to Cameron Peak fire crew

A new companion arrived this week to keep the Cameron Peak firefighters company while they fight the state's third-largest fire in history.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The toy made its way to Cameron Peak firefighters this week after initially being donated to teams fighting wildfires in southern Oregon. Five-year-old Carver and his grandmother dropped the toy and other supplies off at a donation center in Oregon that was started by resident Tyler Eubanks.

> Video above: Cooler weather helps crews battle Cameron Peak Fire – but that weather also caused some challenges

"When he dropped off Yoda, everyone (at the donation center) started crying," Eubanks said.

Baby Yoda visited crews at three Oregon wildfires before a medic offered to drive the doll down to Larimer County to keep Cameron Peak Fire crews company while they fight what's now the state's third-largest wildfire in history.



