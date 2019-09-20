GOLDEN, Colo. — A wildfire dubbed the Bald Mountain Fire is continuing to burning west of Golden, according to the tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning that the fire is about 10 percent contained and remains at 25 acres. The fire did not grow overnight. Crews will continue to focus on attacking hot spots.

The fire was first reported around 2:40 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson for JCSO said. It's burning about one mile east of tunnel 2 on U.S. 6 west of Golden.

Pre-evacuations were sent to some neighborhoods last night, but no official evacuation order was sent out, the sheriff's office said.

Jefferson County Open Space said Clear Creek Canyon Park, and Beaver Brook and Lookout Mountain trails, were closed and would be evaluated before they were reopened. The parking lot at Windy Saddle also was closed.

As a result of the fire activity, U.S. 6 is fully closed between CO 119 and CO 93. The highway will remain closed in that area until the fire is completely contained.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire and are still working to figure out where the fire started.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.

