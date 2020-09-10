Wildfire reported near Barr Trail, deputies searching for arson suspect

The fire was reported to be between 3.5 to 5 acres with zero containment, according to emergency dispatchers.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are looking for an arson suspect after a wildfire was reported near the Barr Trail in Manitou Springs on Thursday afternoon.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for a white man in his early 40s. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a gray hoodie tied around the waist, wearing gray pants.

If seen, you're asked to call EPC Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

According to emergency dispatchers, crews initially requested at least one Type 1 helicopter, which can carry up to 700 gallons of water. The Incline was closed off as firefighters worked on extinguishing the flames.