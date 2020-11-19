Fire burning near Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs forces evacuations

The fire is burning in the area of Bear Creek Park, forcing mandatory evacuations of about 235 homes.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for hundreds of residents in west Colorado Springs after a brush fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, the Colorado Spring Fire Department (CSFD) said grass and brush are on fire in the area of Bear Creek Park and that nearby homes are threatened.

The blaze has since been named the Bear Creek Fire.

About 235 homes in the area have been ordered to evacuate, including homes on Electra Drive and Nebula Court, CSFD said. Evacuees can meet at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

CSFD estimated the size of the fire was about eight to 10 acres as of 2:15 p.m. and was 0% contained. Fire officials are planning to provide an update on the fire during a briefing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said that North Cheyenne Canyon Park, Bear Creek Park and Red Rock Canyon are closed while crews battle the fire.

Bear Creek Road between Gold Camp Road and Lower Gold Camp Road is also closed to traffic.

CSFD is asking all residents in the area of the fire to refrain from turning on sprinkler systems as crews work to fight the fire.

Multiple fire agencies from surrounding communities have joined in on firefighting efforts, CSFD said.