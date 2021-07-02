Large grass fire forcing evacuations in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A large grass fire is burning in Lakewood near Morrison Road and the Fox Hollow Golf Course.
Lakewood Police tweeted that people at Bear Creek Lake Park and Fox Hollow need to evacuate. Evacuations have also been ordered for homeowners from Morrison Road and Hampden Avenue, and between C-470 and Kipling Parkway. Those evacuating can go to Bear Creek High School.
The fire has forced the closure of Morrison Road between C-470 and Kipling.
Viewers called 9NEWS and said the smoke plume is visible from Interstate 25 and University Boulevard.
West Metro Fire Rescue said they are calling in a strike team to battle the fire. Structure protection is in place, however no structures are immediately threatened, according to West Metro Fire.
South Metro Fire is also assisting in getting the fire under control.
Winds at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield were out of the west at 35 mph sustained with gusts up to 53 mph. The relative humidity was at 11%.
This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available.
Fire forces evacuations in Jefferson County
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS