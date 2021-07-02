Large grass fire forcing evacuations in Lakewood

The fire is burning off of Morrison Road near Fox Hollow Golf Course.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A large grass fire is burning in Lakewood near Morrison Road and the Fox Hollow Golf Course.

Lakewood Police tweeted that people at Bear Creek Lake Park and Fox Hollow need to evacuate. Evacuations have also been ordered for homeowners from Morrison Road and Hampden Avenue, and between C-470 and Kipling Parkway. Those evacuating can go to Bear Creek High School.

The fire has forced the closure of Morrison Road between C-470 and Kipling.

Viewers called 9NEWS and said the smoke plume is visible from Interstate 25 and University Boulevard.

February Fire.

Dry, windy and looks like a wildfire burning near Denver, this is looking west from I-25 near Colfax. #9News pic.twitter.com/twU4Xsbkqr — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) February 7, 2021

West Metro Fire Rescue said they are calling in a strike team to battle the fire. Structure protection is in place, however no structures are immediately threatened, according to West Metro Fire.

South Metro Fire is also assisting in getting the fire under control.

Our crews on scene of a fast-moving grass fire near Morrison Road and Bear Creek Blvd. Strike team has been called in to assist. pic.twitter.com/NVE6gNxYAO — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 7, 2021

Winds at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield were out of the west at 35 mph sustained with gusts up to 53 mph. The relative humidity was at 11%.

This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available.

