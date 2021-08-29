Black Mountain Fire burning in Grand County

The fire has burned about 120 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo — The Black Mountain Fire in Grand County has burned about 120 acres as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Crews first responded to the fire around 1 p.m. It is burning on Black Mountain, which is off County Road 2 near Big Horn Park. That's near the southwest side of the area burned in the 2020 East Troublesome Fire.

No evacuation orders have been issued.

Approximate location of fire:

Incident command for the fire has been transferred to the U.S. Forest Service. Multiple local agencies are providing support.

UPDATE: Kremmling Fire Protection District, Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District, Grand Fire Protection District, #GrandCounty Emergency Medical Services, Division of Fire Prevention & Control,@GrandCountyOEM, & Federal partners are on scene. #blackmountainfire pic.twitter.com/GBOJfjOJ5k — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) August 29, 2021

A satellite image from the National Weather Service shows smoke from the fire fanning out as it moves eastward.

True-color satellite shows the smoke from the #BlackMountainFire fanning out as it moves eastward. The latest update from @GrandCoSheriff at 4:15pm said that the fire was approximately 120 acres and is growing and moving south and southeast with increased winds. #COwx pic.twitter.com/1FbSKy9ZZX — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 29, 2021

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said two planes found a total of 37 new fire starts Saturday, after a lightning storm statewide.

A fire in Morgan County, near Wiggins, burned more than 3,000 acres before it was declared out Saturday evening.

