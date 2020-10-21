BLM lands closed in Boulder, Larimer Counties

They were due to unseasonably dry conditions and extreme wildfire activity across the northern Front Range.

DENVER — A day after an unprecedented amount of National Forest Land in Colorado was closed, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) closed administered land in Boulder and Larimer counties too.

All lands in those counties that are managed by the Royal Gorge Field Office will be temporarily closed for entry. The field office manages about 600,000 acres of public lands on the Front Range, all of which are east of the continental divide.

“This unusual step is being taken due to concerns for public safety and to aid ongoing fire suppression operations.” said Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger. “We hope that this action is short lived, and we intend to rescind these restrictions as soon as possible.”

The closure order prohibits anyone from entering those lands unless escorted by an authorized BLM official. Lands west of the divide are managed by the Kremmling Field Office and are not impacted by the order.

The following people are exempt:

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Individuals conducting previously authorized operations under 43 CFR 3809.

Land Use Authorization Holders who are authorized to use public lands under an active BLM right-of-way grant, lease or permit.

Grazing Permittees who are authorized to conduct grazing administration under an active BLM grazing permit or lease.

Persons conducting normal activities pertaining to operation, maintenance, and safety, related to continued operations and previously approved activities per 43 CFR 3160 and 43 CFR 3170 regulations.

Anyone who knowingly and willfully violates the regulations could be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 or 12 months in prison if convicted. They could also be responsible for restitution or damage costs related to their trespassing..

Closures for the Arapaho-Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland went into effect early this morning for five counties due to the same drought conditions.

Hunters impacted by the closures should visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website for information about potential refunds.