Fire crews respond to wildland fire near Waldo Canyon burn scar

The fire is burning north of the Waldo Canyon burn scar.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and El Paso County Fire resources are responding to a wildland fire on Blodgett Peak Wednesday morning.

CSFD says the fire is estimated to be about an acre in size as of 10:30 a.m.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued for residents living near Blodgett Peak, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) urged people nearby to gather necessary items and be ready to leave at any time.

Due to windy conditions in the area, aerial support wasn't available Wednesday morning. It took ground crews over an hour to get to the fire location.

CSPD Communications is asking the community to avoid calling emergency services about the fire in order to keep the lines open.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire isn't yet known.

This is a developing story.

