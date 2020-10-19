Evacuee encounters bicyclists while trying to flee Boulder County wildfires

Sarah O'Brien had to leave her home in Gold Hill as wildfires approached in north Boulder County.

BOULDER, Colo. — When Sarah O'Brien had to evacuate her home in Gold Hill, she did not expect what she encountered on the way away from the Calwood and Left Hand Canyon fires.

"We were heading down Sunshine Canyon and there was a bunch of bikers who are also on Sunshine Canyon recreating. which slowed down our evacuation and made it really difficult and congested for us to get out quickly and safely," O'Brien said.

The roads to the evacuated areas are closed now, but she wants hikers and bikers to stay out of areas close to the fires.

"You have a responsibility to see where you're recreating and ensure the safety of those communities comes before your physical and mental health," O'Brien said.

The Calwood and Left Hand Canyon fires have grown to about 14 square miles combined. Patrick Pearson with the Rocky Mountain Type Two Incident Management Team Black offered an update on Facebook Monday afternoon.

"We're going to be working north and east along the perimeter of the fire using our risk mitigations and trying to go as direct as possible with the objective of keeping the fire south of Highway 7," Pearson said.

He also added that firefighters are trying to hold the line near Lyons Estates as well.

O'Brien just wants people to be smart and respect those who might lose a home.

"'I'm down here with a lot of my really good friends who have their entire lives up there for generations, friends of mine whose families have been here since the beginning of this town who will lose everything if this fire hits this town," O'Brien said.