DENVER — After living in the mountains for decades, Byron Fears said his last name does not define him, but on Monday afternoon, a bit of fear crept in.

“The fire was 30 feet from my house when our neighbors got here," Fears said.

Now the man who builds tiny homes in Lyons has a wildfire named after his livelihood.

“I’m known as the tiny house guy," Fears said. "The chief knows me, and I had on a T-shirt that says 'tiny house' on it when I came racing in here in a panic yesterday afternoon, so he decided to call it the tiny house fire. But I’d like to assure you that no tiny houses were on fire at all."

It was just his regular-sized house that came close.

The 15-acre fire forced evacuations on Conifer Hill, but those were all lifted on Tuesday night.

RELATED: 'Tiny House Fire' that prompted evacuations near Lyons almost contained

As firefighters worked to put out hot spots, they're looking forward to the moisture the storm will bring on Wednesday.

“I’ve been here before," said Dave Buchanan, a Fire Operations Specialist with the Boulder County Sheriff's Department. "This type of year is so fickle in terms of weather. We’re enjoying almost summer like weather and it’s gonna be winter in another 48 hours."

Fears called this Tiny House fire a wake-up call that even when the forecast says snow, fire is still close.

“When the rain and snow gets here I’m going to be doing the dance of joy," he said. "But until then I’m gonna be sitting on the edge of my seat without a doubt with concern."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS