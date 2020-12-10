Level 2 fire restrictions in effect for unincorporated Boulder County

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has amended the county's restrictions due to high fire danger.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle amended the county's Level 2 Fire Restrictions to include all areas of unincorporated Boulder County effective Monday, Oct. 12.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said Monday the inclusion of eastern Boulder County is "due to high fire danger caused by very low humidity levels and above normal daytime temperatures, with no significant relief in the forecast."

Anyone found in violation of the fire ban may be convicted of a class two petty offense and may be subject to up to a $1,000 fine, in addition to any possible civil penalties, according to BCSO.

Although the fire restrictions do not affect open fires within incorporated cities and towns, residents and visitors must comply with applicable ordinances and regulations in their respective cities and towns, said BCSO.

Boulder County fire ban prohibits:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire on private and public lands. This includes charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves and includes use in developed camping and picnic grounds.

Fireworks sales, use, and possession, including permissible fireworks.

Shooting or discharge of firearms for recreational purposes.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Using an explosive. This includes but is not limited to fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, and tracers or incendiary ammunition.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Boulder County fire ban allows:

Smoking in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Devices using pressurized liquid or gas (stoves, grills or lanterns) that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles.

Shooting or discharge of firearms for hunting, with a valid and current hunting license on public or private land.

Shooting or discharge of firearms at private and public shooting ranges on the plains where the projectile impact is entirely clear of vegetation and all combustible materials at least 10 feet in diameter.

Operating a chainsaw with a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

