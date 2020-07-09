Small wildland fire started by illegal firework

Boulder County deputies said passersby were able to get the fire out.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An illegal firework started a small wildland fire off of Foothills Highway Sunday night.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said they received several reports of the fire at around 9 p.m.

The fire was reported near 11400 Foothills Highway, that's between Hygiene Road and St. Vrain Road, between Boulder and Lyons.

Passing motorists were able to extinguish the small fire before the Hygiene Fire Department arrived, deputies said.

Deputies said they're trying to find out who lit the firework.

Aside from the firework call, Boulder County deputies said they have received multiple reports of illegal campfires. Deputies want to remind people there is a full statewide fire ban in effect, meaning no campfires and no fireworks.

Anyone caught with an illegal campfire or setting off illegal fireworks would be severely punished, deputies said.