19-acre Boulder County wildfire was sparked by weed wacker

The fire burned about 19 acres on private land off Highway 36 north of Boulder last Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Boulder County last week was sparked by a weed wacker, the sheriff's office said.

> The video above was taken Thursday

The wildfire burned about 19 acres on private land just off Highway 36 north of Boulder Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said the only damage from the fire was to about 100 to 150 feet of a wooden fence.

The evacuation zone for the fire spanned from Lefthand Canyon Road on the south to Nelson Road on the north. Heil Valley Ranch was on the west side.

The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. and was fully contained by 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators determined the fire started when the motor of a weed wacker started sparking and ignited nearby grass. The sheriff's office said since the fire was accidental, no charges will be filed.

Small wildfire burns north of Boulder 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

Elevated fire weather conditions were in place when the fire started Thursday afternoon. Winds were gusting between 20 to 25 mph in nearby Boulder, with temperatures in the mid-70s (about 10 degrees above average) and relative humidity under 10%.

That's a fairly high degree of fire danger, although winds generally remained on the lighter side.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.